Historic streak at London’s Labatt Park will continue Friday

The game will go on at Labatt Memorial Park.

The London Majors will host an Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) exhibition game against the Guelph Royals on Friday, continuing a more than century long streak at the historic ballpark.

It will be the first time the grounds will be in use since the middle of March, when the provincial government declared a state of emergency. That decision eventually led to the postponement and cancellations of sporting events across the world.

The IBL was forced to cancel the season, and all of a sudden a 144 year old streak was at risk of being snapped.

Friday’s exhibition game ensures that streak will continue.

“This is not just a regular baseball game but a game to ensure the historic longevity of Labatt Park remains intact,” said Roop Chanderdat, London Majors head coach, general manager and co-owner.

Due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic, the game will not be open to the public, but up to 100 family members and staff will be in attendance.

Fans can still get their London Majors fix by watching the game on the team’s youtube channel.

“Considering the current environment we are living in, this is a small win for our players and fans to participate in a special game, even if our fans will be supporting us through our YouTube stream,” added President and co-owner of the team Scott

First pitch is expected at 7:35 Friday night.