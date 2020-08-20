Another London soccer star signs with major club in England

With uncertainty surrounding the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) season, many of its players are looking elsewhere to play.

London’s Shelina Zadorsky is one of them, as she will be joining Tottenham Hotspur of the English Women’s Super League (EWSL) on loan for the remainder of 2020, with an option to make the move permanent.

“I’m extremely grateful to be given this opportunity to play for Spurs, I’ve been told so many positive things about the club,” Zadorsky said through a team release. “It felt like a great place for me to continue to develop as a player and help the team.”

The 27-year-old heads to Tottenham after five seasons in the NWSL, most recently with the Orlando Pride. The defender also has 66 caps for Canada internationally, winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics Games in Rio.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s clear everyone at this club wants to succeed and continue to grow, I am so excited to be a part of that and I’m looking forward to the physical challenge of the league, competing all year against top forwards, as well as testing my technical ability here in England.”

Zadorsky will be travelling from the United States and will have to self-isolate for 14 days before joining her new club. She will be joined by fellow Pride defender Alanna Kennedy, who also has been loaned to the English club.

The move follows that of another London-area soccer star and a teammate of Zadorsky’s on the national women’s team. Jessie Fleming announced she had signed with Chelsea at the conclusion of her collegiate career with UCLA.

The EWSL has been out of action since February but will resume the 2020 season in September.