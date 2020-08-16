Exchange district crash prompts closure

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winnipeg Police Service and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a crash in the Exchange District late Saturday night.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday police tape was still up blocking McDermot Avenue at Princess Street.

Read more: 1 taken to hospital after a car flips in Winnipeg crash

The tape surrounded at least three vehicles that were smashed.

The back passenger side of one car was crumpled in, while a silver truck had driven into a building.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition but wouldn’t release any additional details.

Winnipeg police have not released any information about the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

0:12 Ambulance stolen by naked man crashed into Winnipeg cultural centre Ambulance stolen by naked man crashed into Winnipeg cultural centre