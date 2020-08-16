Menu

Crime

Exchange district crash prompts closure

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Winnipeg police on scene on Mcdermot and Princess.
Winnipeg police on scene on Mcdermot and Princess. Amber McGuckin/Global News

Winnipeg Police Service and the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a crash in the Exchange District late Saturday night.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday police tape was still up blocking McDermot Avenue at Princess Street.

Read more: 1 taken to hospital after a car flips in Winnipeg crash

The tape surrounded at least three vehicles that were smashed.

The back passenger side of one car was crumpled in, while a silver truck had driven into a building.

Trending Stories

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says one person was taken to hospital in unstable condition but wouldn’t release any additional details.

Winnipeg police have not released any information about the incident.

