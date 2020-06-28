Menu

Crime

1 taken to hospital after a car flips in Winnipeg crash

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Supplied

A car flipped on its roof in a crash in Winnipeg’s Westwood neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Read more: Man arrested after high-speed chase in Sandy Bay, Man.

Winnipeg police say the crash at Portage Avenue and Cavalier Drive happened after RCMP had been following the car.

However, RCMP say one of their officers was pulling into a nearby gas station when the car sped past. The officer was going to pull the vehicle over when it hit the curb and rolled.

Winnipeg police say the lone occupant of the car is an adult man.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, the driver was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Passenger video shows crash, fire scene on Pembina Hwy
Passenger video shows crash, fire scene on Pembina Hwy
