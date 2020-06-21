Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man arrested after high-speed chase in Sandy Bay, Man.

By Matt Abra Global News
Posted June 21, 2020 2:35 pm
Manitoba First Nations Police Service.
Manitoba First Nations Police Service. Facebook

The Manitoba First Nations Police had their hands full on Friday with a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Sandy Bay.

At 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious black car in a residence’s driveway. Police approached the car, but the driver did a turn and drove right at them, narrowly missing their cruiser, according to a police statement.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating death of Sandy Bay First Nation man reported missing as homicide

The car took off at a high speed, and police pursued but lost sight of it. Police said they managed to locate the car at 5 a.m. and resumed the chase. The black car had two flat tires, but refused to stop.

Finally, the driver turned into a field and got stuck in a ditch.

Story continues below advertisement

First Nations Police arrested the 42-year-old man from Sandy Bay First Nation, who faces charges of fleeing from police and dangerous driving.

Chief asks community not to speak to media about shooting
Chief asks community not to speak to media about shooting
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
car chasehigh-speed chaseSandy BayHigh SpeedManitoba First Nations policeblack cardangerous operation of a vehiclepolice chase Sandy Bay
Flyers
More weekly flyers