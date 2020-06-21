Man arrested after high-speed chase in Sandy Bay, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba First Nations Police had their hands full on Friday with a high-speed vehicle pursuit in Sandy Bay.

At 3 a.m., officers responded to reports of a suspicious black car in a residence’s driveway. Police approached the car, but the driver did a turn and drove right at them, narrowly missing their cruiser, according to a police statement.

The car took off at a high speed, and police pursued but lost sight of it. Police said they managed to locate the car at 5 a.m. and resumed the chase. The black car had two flat tires, but refused to stop.

Finally, the driver turned into a field and got stuck in a ditch.

First Nations Police arrested the 42-year-old man from Sandy Bay First Nation, who faces charges of fleeing from police and dangerous driving.

