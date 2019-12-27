RCMP investigating death of Sandy Bay First Nation man reported missing as homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say they are investigating the homicide of a man who had been reported missing.

A body was found Tuesday in the rural municipality of Rosedale, about 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

RCMP say the man has been identified as 32-year-old Cody Mousseau from Sandy Bay First Nation.

Mousseau was reported missing on Dec. 8, 2019.

The body of 32yo Cody Mousseau from Sandy Bay First Nation was located on Dec 24, in the RM of Rosedale. His death is being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with info about his disappearance & death is asked to contact #rcmpmb @ 204-857-4445 or @MBFNPolice @ 204-843-7700 https://t.co/gyYipDmQof — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 27, 2019

Police say it’s believed that he was last seen in Sandy Bay between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

RCMP say they are investigating the death as a homicide and are working with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

