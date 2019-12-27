Menu

Crime

RCMP investigating death of Sandy Bay First Nation man reported missing as homicide

By The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2019 2:34 pm
Updated December 27, 2019 2:36 pm
A body located in the RM of Rosedale Dec. 24 has been identified as Cody Mousseau, 32. .
A body located in the RM of Rosedale Dec. 24 has been identified as Cody Mousseau, 32. . Handout/MFNPS

Mounties say they are investigating the homicide of a man who had been reported missing.

A body was found Tuesday in the rural municipality of Rosedale, about 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating after body found in RM of Rosedale

RCMP say the man has been identified as 32-year-old Cody Mousseau from Sandy Bay First Nation.

Mousseau was reported missing on Dec. 8, 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say it’s believed that he was last seen in Sandy Bay between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

RCMP say they are investigating the death as a homicide and are working with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

