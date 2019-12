Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after a body was found in the Rural Municipality of Rosedale on Christmas Eve.

Neepawa RCMP say they received a report of the body being found around 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Few details are available at this time, but the RCMP major crimes and forensic identification units and the Manitoba First Nation Police Service are assisting Neepawa RCMP with the investigation.

