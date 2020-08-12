Menu

Politics

Guelph’s projected COVID-19 deficit jumps to $24.3 million

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 12, 2020 1:43 pm
Guelph's projected deficit has grown to $24.3 million.
Guelph's projected deficit has grown to $24.3 million. Matt Carty / Global News

The City of Guelph is forecasting a $24.3-million deficit this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A staff report to be discussed by city council on Wednesday afternoon shows revenue impacts projected to be $20.7 million, plus $3.6 million in additional costs incurred from the novel coronavirus.

Read more: Ontario budget deficit projected to jump to $38.5 billion in 2020-2021

The report states an estimated $14.3 million in savings were made during the pandemic by halting spending, laying off employees, pausing non-critical hiring and cutting services and programs.

In other words, the city is looking at a $10-million shortfall without emergency funding from the provincial and federal governments.

Ontario municipalities should be receiving $4 billion in aid for operational costs and public transit. Guelph’s slice of the pie has not been determined, but staff expect that to be disclosed in the coming weeks.

The report noted that the city’s reserves can manage the $10-million deficit, but that could be a different story if there is a second wave of COVID-19 or an unexpected event.

Trending Stories

The report said that transit continues to be one of the services most affected by COVID-19 with a decreased ridership and increased operating costs.

Coronavirus: Ford announces Ontario to provide municipalities with $4B in funding
Coronavirus: Ford announces Ontario to provide municipalities with $4B in funding

The University of Guelph Student Association has voted to opt out of its U-pass program, which is built into student fees since many students are not returning to campus in the fall.

That’s expected to take $3.5 million out of Guelph Transit’s revenues.

Read more: Windsor-Essex joins rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of reopening plan

The full report can be found on the city’s website.

Wednesday city council meeting to discuss the report gets underway at 2 p.m. and can be streamed online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19GuelphDeficitGuelph coronavirusGuelph COVID-19Guelph coronavirus deficitGuelph covid-19 deficitGuelph deficit
