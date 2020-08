Ontario budget deficit projected to jump to $38.5 billion in 2020-2021

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Ontario is projecting its budget deficit will jump to $38.5 billion this year due to COVID-19.

The government revised the projection upward in a fiscal update provided Wednesday at the provincial legislature.

The previous fiscal update delivered in March projected the deficit would reach $20.5 billion in 2020-2021.

The increase is attributed to higher spending in the health-care sector, economic stimulus measures, and billions less in revenue.

In March, the province announced a $17-billion spending package to provide aid during the global pandemic.

The government now says its COVID-19 relief spending will total $30 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 Financial watchdog estimates Ontario could face $41B deficit Financial watchdog estimates Ontario could face $41B deficit