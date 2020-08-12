Menu

Economy

Ontario budget deficit projected to jump to $38.5 billion in 2020-2021

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2020 11:11 am
Rod Phillips, Ontario's Minister of Finance, returns to Premier Doug Ford's office after the provincial government's daily briefing in Toronto on Monday, June 15, 2020.
Rod Phillips, Ontario's Minister of Finance, returns to Premier Doug Ford's office after the provincial government's daily briefing in Toronto on Monday, June 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Ontario is projecting its budget deficit will jump to $38.5 billion this year due to COVID-19.

The government revised the projection upward in a fiscal update provided Wednesday at the provincial legislature.

The previous fiscal update delivered in March projected the deficit would reach $20.5 billion in 2020-2021.

Read more: Ontario reports 95 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases at 40,289

The increase is attributed to higher spending in the health-care sector, economic stimulus measures, and billions less in revenue.

In March, the province announced a $17-billion spending package to provide aid during the global pandemic.

The government now says its COVID-19 relief spending will total $30 billion by the end of the fiscal year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
