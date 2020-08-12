Menu

Health

Windsor-Essex joins rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of reopening plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Coronavirus: Windsor-Essex to enter Stage 3 of reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE (Aug. 10, 2020): Coronavirus -- Windsor-Essex to enter Stage 3 of reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The Windsor-Essex region will join the rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan today.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Monday, saying COVID-19 case counts have dropped enough to warrant the move.

The decision means most businesses and public spaces to will be allowed to reopen, but public health guidance on physical distancing and social “bubbles” of 10 people remain in place.

Read more: Windsor to proceed with Stage 3 of reopening cautiously, mayor says

Outbreaks among migrant workers on farms in the region had previously held Windsor-Essex back from Stage 3, which other parts of the province entered throughout last month.

Windsor’s mayor said Tuesday that the city will move forward “cautiously” and ask for additional resources if case counts spike.

Drew Dilkens praised the province for dispatching additional resources to the region to help co-ordinate the local response to the farm outbreaks.

Coronavirus: Ford pledges ongoing support for Windsor-Essex region as they maintain in Stage 2 of reopening
© 2020 The Canadian Press
