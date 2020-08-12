Windsor-Essex joins rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Windsor-Essex region will join the rest of Ontario in Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan today.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Monday, saying COVID-19 case counts have dropped enough to warrant the move.

The decision means most businesses and public spaces to will be allowed to reopen, but public health guidance on physical distancing and social “bubbles” of 10 people remain in place.

Outbreaks among migrant workers on farms in the region had previously held Windsor-Essex back from Stage 3, which other parts of the province entered throughout last month.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Windsor’s mayor said Tuesday that the city will move forward “cautiously” and ask for additional resources if case counts spike.

Story continues below advertisement

Drew Dilkens praised the province for dispatching additional resources to the region to help co-ordinate the local response to the farm outbreaks.

2:58 Coronavirus: Ford pledges ongoing support for Windsor-Essex region as they maintain in Stage 2 of reopening Coronavirus: Ford pledges ongoing support for Windsor-Essex region as they maintain in Stage 2 of reopening