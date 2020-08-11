Menu

Health

Windsor to proceed with Stage 3 of reopening cautiously, mayor says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2020 2:46 pm
Coronavirus: Windsor-Essex to enter Stage 3 of reopening amid COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Monday that Windsor-Essex will enter Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Windsor-Essex, which was the only region of the province remaining in Stage 2, has been at the centre of COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant farm workers.

TORONTO — The mayor of Windsor, Ont., says his city will proceed cautiously to Stage 3 of reopening, and will ask for additional resources if local cases increase in the coming weeks.

Drew Dilkens says he is confident that declining COVID-19 cases in the region over the last week make it safe to reopen further.

The Windsor-Essex region, which has been held back because of outbreaks on local farms, will proceed to Stage 3 of the province’s reopening framework on Wednesday.

The local health unit says there are 131 active COVID-19 cases in the community — 63 of them among agri-food workers.

Read more: Windsor-Essex allowed to enter Stage 3 on Wednesday

The medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, says on-farm testing has taken place at 38 of the 176 region’s farms.

The local health unit reports five farms remain in outbreak along with four manufacturing businesses.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday — the lowest daily case count in months — but the province’s health minister attributed part of the drop to “routine data clean-up.”

Toronto Public Health removed 21 cases, including some duplicates, from its total, Christine Elliott said in a tweet.

She said an additional 75 cases have been resolved.

Sixty people are in hospital with COVID-19, with 21 of them in intensive care and 12 on ventilators.

The province’s total case count is now 40,194, with 36,456 marked as resolved and 2,786 deaths.

The province says it processed 21,581 tests over the last 24 hours.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
