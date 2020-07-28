Robert Freberg named Saskatchewan’s next chief firearms officer

Send this page to someone via email

A longtime volunteer and board member of the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation (SWF) has been named Saskatchewan’s next chief firearms officer (CFO).

Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said Robert Freberg will take over the position after an exhaustive and competitive process.

“We were very happy with the response we received to the job posting for this position,” Tell said Tuesday in a statement.

“Ultimately, we felt that based on his experience, Mr. Freberg was best suited to serve in this position and to represent the interests of the Saskatchewan firearms community.”

Freberg is the first person appointed by the Saskatchewan government to hold the position. Previous appointments have been made by the federal government.

Under the federal Firearms Act, Saskatchewan has the right to hire within.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said earlier this year the decision to have a provincially appointed CFO was made in large part due to the federal government making changes to firearm legislation.

Tell said a Saskatchewan-appointed CFO would be best positioned to represent the province’s position on firearms regulations to Ottawa.

“We have many concerns about the decisions the federal government is making that affect law-abiding Saskatchewan firearms owners,” Tell said.

“A provincially-selected chief firearms officer is an important step in ensuring that Saskatchewan and its firearms community have a strong voice on this issue.”

Freberg has been with the SWF for over 40 years and served as president of the organization for five years.

He is the past CEO of Brigadier Security Systems and Elite Security Systems, serving in the position for 34 years.

Freberg was a former elected member of the national board of directors for the Canadian Sports Shooting Association and in 2018, he received the Canadian Sports Shooting National Recognition Award for outstanding contributions to the Canadian firearms community.

He is a firearms instructor for the Pal and RPal programs and also has close ties to both urban and rural Saskatchewan.

Freberg will be responsible for administering the federal Firearms Act in Saskatchewan, and has jurisdiction over the licensing, transport and carrying of firearms.

He will also license instructors to deliver firearms safety courses in the province.

Tell said they are working with the federal government during the transition period and during this time, Freberg will work on establishing the provincial office.

The current CFO will continue their duties in the interim, Tell said, to ensure services for law-abiding firearms owners are not interrupted during the transition period.