Saskatchewan is seeking its own chief firearms officer to advocate for gun owners

Saskatchewan is pushing forward in search of its own provincially-appointed chief firearms officer just weeks after the federal government banned a range of assault-style firearms.

“We believe a provincially-appointed chief firearms officer will be well-positioned to represent Saskatchewan’s position on firearms regulation to the federal government,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said in a statement.

“Our government will always stand beside law-abiding Saskatchewan firearms owners, and we believe a provincially-appointed CFO will assist in that advocacy.” Tweet This

Under the federal Firearms Act, Saskatchewan has the right to hire within. Currently, a federal employee is filling that role.

The decision to have a provincially-appointed firearms officer resulted from the federal government’s desire to make changes to firearm legislation, said Premier Scott Moe in March.

“While this position does not have the ability to change federal laws or regulations, a provincially-appointed Chief Firearms Officer would best be able to articulate Saskatchewan’s concerns to the federal government on these issues while also respectfully engaging with the Saskatchewan firearms community,” Tell said.

A chief firearms officer deals with issues surrounding licenses and authorizations along with transportation and the carrying of firearms.

