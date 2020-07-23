Coronavirus cases rise in Alberta, Saskatchewan, B.C. as Canada reports 4 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s novel coronavirus cases continue to rise, with more than 300 added on Thursday, bringing the country to more than 112,500 cases of COVID-19.

More than 87 per cent of all cases are considered recovered while over 5,200 cases are active across Canada at the moment. Canada has conducted more than 4.2 million tests.

The daily death toll remained low, with four deaths reported across the country — two in Alberta, one in British Columbia and one in Saskatchewan.

More than 8,800 people have died since the pandemic began, with the majority of deaths taking place in Quebec and Ontario.

Both provinces reported zero new deaths on Thursday. Quebec saw 142 new cases, bringing it past 58,000 cases. The province announced it is allowing public gatherings of up to 250 people starting Aug. 3, up from the last limit of 50.

Ontario recorded 103 new cases, which is lower than the daily totals reported in the last few days. The province has so far seen more than 38,200 infections.

Alberta reported 114 new cases, leaving it with close to 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in total. Close to 1,300 are considered active cases while 176 people have died so far.

Saskatchewan’s curve is heading upwards, with 42 new cases for more than 1,000 cases since the pandemic started. The province also reported its 16th death.

B.C. saw 29 new cases on Thursday, bringing its active caseload past 300. The province has seen a total number of 3,370 cases, with more than 70 recent ones linked to a cluster in Kelowna.

Manitoba saw one new case on Thursday, and announced it is proceeding with a revised Phase 4 reopening on Saturday.

All four Atlantic provinces reported no new cases.

New Brunswick has three active cases left. Nova Scotia has not seen a new COVID-19 case for the past eight days, leaving it with one active case.

Newfoundland and Labrador has two active cases out of a total of 264. Prince Edward Island has two active cases left out of a total of 36.

The Northwest Territories has no new cases to report — all five cases reported weeks ago have since recovered. The Yukon has two active cases left out of a total of 13.

Nunavut reported two presumptive cases of COVID-19 last week, but confirmed on July 22 that those cases have since tested negative.

Worldwide, the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in well over 15 million cases and more than 626,000 deaths, according to figures tallied by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has the world’s highest caseload and death toll, with more than four million cases and more than 144,000 fatalities.