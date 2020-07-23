Manitoba health minister to join Thursday coronavirus media briefing

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s health minister is scheduled to join health officials for an update on the province’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 Thursday.

A release inviting media to the press conference says Cameron Friesen will join Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, for the event slated to start at 1 p.m.

The live briefings, normally held Monday and Thursday afternoons, often feature only Roussin, although he is sometimes joined by Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Manitoba Shared Health.

Roussin usually gives an update on the province’s daily COVID-19 case count and takes questions from reporters at the events.

The province hasn’t said why Friesen is joining Roussin Thursday.

Phase 4 reopening?

On Tuesday Premier Brian Pallister released a draft plan for the province’s fourth phase of reopening from the initial clampdown as the pandemic hit Canada, asking for feedback from Manitobans.

The plan, which could be enacted as soon as Saturday, would see casinos and movie theatres reopen, caps on public gatherings raised and COVID-19 restrictions on inter-provincial travellers lifted.

The province has set up an online survey to help gauge the public’s interest in further easing restrictions and held a telephone town hall to discuss the plan Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday, health officials reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba and said seven are tied to Hutterite colonies.

Several Manitoba Hutterite colonies have been under voluntary lockdown after cases began surfacing in the communities last week. Health officials have said the outbreak is travel-related and can be traced to a funeral held at a Hutterite colony in Alberta.

The new cases bring Manitoba’s total of lab-confirmed and probable cases recorded since March to 374.

As of Wednesday Manitoba had 49 known active cases, with one person in intensive care.

Since March, 318 people have recovered from the virus and seven Manitobans have died.

