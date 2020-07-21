Manitoba premier to discuss ‘restoring safe services’ amid coronavirus Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier says he’ll discuss “restoring safe services” at a Tuesday morning press conference.

Brian Pallister has called a media briefing for 11 a.m.

Exactly what the premier plans to talk about wasn’t clear in an invitation sent to media.

On Monday the premier announced the province will make a bid for Winnipeg to be a hub city for a shortened CFL season amid COVID-19, should the league go ahead with play later this year.

He said the province is committing $2.5 million to help encourage the CFL to choose Winnipeg.

As of Monday there have been 354 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and seven deaths.

1:13 Manitoba Hutterite Colonies hit by COVID-19 Manitoba Hutterite Colonies hit by COVID-19

