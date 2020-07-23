No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

In total, the province has confirmed 170 cases, and 165 recoveries, with three active cases remaining.

There have also been two deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in Zone 5.

Read more: Elections New Brunswick preparing for possible general election during pandemic

To date, New Brunswick has completed 50,112 tests for the virus.

The entire province is now in the yellow stage of its reopening, and continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation.

1:44 Many not being screened at N.B. border due to wait time complaints Many not being screened at N.B. border due to wait time complaints

You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

Story continues below advertisement