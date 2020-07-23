Menu

Health

No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Thursday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 1:28 pm
The premier of New Brunswick says his government is strongly considering easing border restrictions to allow some Quebec residents near the provincial border to visit New Brunswick without having to self-isolate.
The premier of New Brunswick says his government is strongly considering easing border restrictions to allow some Quebec residents near the provincial border to visit New Brunswick without having to self-isolate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

New Brunswick reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

In total, the province has confirmed 170 cases, and 165 recoveries, with three active cases remaining.

There have also been two deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in Zone 5.

Read more: Elections New Brunswick preparing for possible general election during pandemic

To date, New Brunswick has completed 50,112 tests for the virus.

The entire province is now in the yellow stage of its reopening, and continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble.

The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation.

You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.

Story continues below advertisement
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickPandemicBlaine HiggsNBCampbelltonatlantic bubbleNew CaseActive case
