No new COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Thursday

New Brunswick reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.
In total, the province has confirmed 170 cases, and 165 recoveries, with three active cases remaining.
There have also been two deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications, both in Zone 5.
To date, New Brunswick has completed 50,112 tests for the virus.
The entire province is now in the yellow stage of its reopening, and continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble.
The bubble permits interprovincial travel between Atlantic provinces without self-isolation.
Trending Stories
Many not being screened at N.B. border due to wait time complaints
You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments