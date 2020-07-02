Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

Send this page to someone via email

The Atlantic travel bubble opens on July 3, permitting free movement between provinces in the region after cross-border travel was previously restricted as a result of the novel coronavirus.

But for those hoping to enter provinces without any kind of check-in system, you’ll be mistaken. Some provinces have already announced a process visitors will need to follow in order to gain entry.

Travel to P.E.I.

For travel to P.E.I., even if you’re a resident in the three other Atlantic provinces, you’ll need to present a completed self-declaration travel form before you’re permitted to enter the island without self-isolating for 14 days.

The form can be found on the provincial government’s website.

Permanent residents of Atlantic Canada are being asked to complete the self-declaration form at least one to two days before arriving at an entry point to P.E.I.

They’ll be required to provide the following:

A personal government-issued ID for all members of the travelling party

Printed copies of the online self-declaration

The submission ID, which confirms that you have completed your self-declaration (only one completed form required per travelling party or vehicle)

Travellers are being asked to complete this form as soon as they have confirmation of their travel dates and all individuals who make the travelling party.

Any changes to your travel plans could result in a delay, the P.E.I. government says.

If visitors to P.E.I. are not permanent residents of Atlantic Canada, they must complete all of the steps listed above while additionally providing documentation to prove that they have physically been in Atlantic Canada for the last 14 days or more.

Acceptable documentation includes:

Airplane ticket

Accommodation receipt with your name on it

A notarized letter

A combination of receipts for purchases in the Atlantic provinces proving physical presence for at least 14 days

If visitors are unable to provide that information then the province is asking them to acquire a pre-travel approval letter from the provincial government.

If travellers don’t have to correct documentation then they may be stopped from reaching their destination or turned back altogether.

Travel to Nova Scotia

Every adult attempting to enter Nova Scotia will need to show proof of residency in another Atlantic Canadian province to officials at airports, ferries or at a land border crossing when they arrive in the province.

That piece of identification can be:

A driver’s licence

A government identification card

A health card

A utility bill with a valid Atlantic Canadian address

A bank statement with a valid Atlantic Canadian address

Unlike P.E.I., there will be no requirement for a self-declaration form.

Those who are able to prove their permanent residency will not have to self isolate for 14 days.

People from outside of Atlantic Canada are welcome to visit Nova Scotia, but they must self-isolate when they arrive.

If visitors have already self-isolated in another province in the bubble then they may enter Nova Scotia without self-isolating.

Travel to Newfoundland and Labrador

The province of Newfoundland and Labrador will require two pieces of identification will be required to verify that a traveller is a resident in the Atlantic bubble.

At least one piece of identification must include an address.

The province said that visitors from other Atlantic Canadian provinces must also complete the contact information section on the province’s self-declaration form, which can be found on their website.

The government of New Brunswick did not immediately provide details on what restrictions will be in place to enter their respective provinces.

This story will be updated once they provide comment.