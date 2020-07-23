Saskatchewan reports 16th death, 42 new coronavirus cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government reported the province’s 16th COVID-19-related death as it gave an update on new cases on Thursday.

The deceased, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, was in the 60 to 69 age range and from the north region, according to a press release.

Health officials said there were 42 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,072 since the first case was reported in March.

Twenty-three of the new cases were in the south, 11 were in the central, and three each in the north and far north regions. The last two were in the Saskatoon region.

The government said 17 of Thursday’s cases are from Hutterite communities in the southwest and west-central regions. There are currently 15 colonies with active cases.

Thirteen people are currently in hospital — nine are receiving inpatient care and four are in intensive care.

Thirteen more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 838.

There are currently 218 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

To date, over 86,384 tests have been carried out in the province. Health officials said an all-time high of 1,468 COVID-19 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Saskatchewan reported its highest total number of new coronavirus cases in a single day — 60 — while passing the 1,000-case mark.

