Ontario reports 103 new coronavirus cases, 0 deaths; total cases at 38,210

Ontario reported 103 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 38,210.

B.C. tightens bars and nightclubs as new coronavirus cases top 30 again

B.C. tightens bars and nightclubs as new coronavirus cases top 30 again

Quebec sisters found dead were victims of double murder by father, police say

Quebec sisters found dead were victims of double murder by father, police say

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Thursday’s case number is a considerable drop from the past several days, which saw a slight spike in daily cases.

The death toll in the province remains at 2,755, as zero new deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 33,963 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is almost 89 per cent of cases.

Thursday’s report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto with 24 new cases, Windsor-Essex with 23 more cases, Ottawa with 14 new cases, Peel Region with 15 new cases and Niagara Region with 10 additional cases.

Read more: Toronto mayor says mask bylaw could be brought in if apartment, condo buildings don’t comply

All other public health units across Ontario reported either zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 PHUs (public health units) are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 21 of them reporting no new cases,” Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet Thursday morning.

Today, Ontario is reporting 103 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase. Locally, 28 of Ontario’s 34 PHUs are reporting five or fewer cases, with fully 21 of them reporting no new cases. Ottawa is down to 14 cases with Windsor-Essex reporting 23. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) July 23, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

17,704 people are male — an increase of 54 cases.

20,215 people are female — an increase of 45 cases.

2,039 people are 19 and under — an increase of nine cases.

11,545 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 42 cases.

11,559 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 35 cases.

7,045 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 16 cases.

6,015 people are 80 and over — an increase of one case.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 1,960,100 tests so far for the virus. This is up 26,001 tests from the previous day. There are 21,825 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 154 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by 26 from the previous day), with 35 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and 21 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by two).

The newly reported numbers are valid as of 2 p.m. Wednesday for the Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units and 4 p.m. Wednesday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,844 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day, and there are 15 current outbreaks. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 17 active cases among long-term care residents and 53 active cases among staff.