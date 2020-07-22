Menu

Health

Another Kelowna, B.C., business identified as possible site for COVID-19 exposure

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted July 22, 2020 11:39 pm
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. A self-reported case of COVID-19 may be the region's first reported case of the virus and the Haida Nation has stepped up measures to slow the spread of the illness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File.
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. A self-reported case of COVID-19 may be the region's first reported case of the virus and the Haida Nation has stepped up measures to slow the spread of the illness. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File. Image Provided

Interior Health has identified another business in Kelowna where people may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who attended Browns Socialhouse on Harvey Avenue on July 13 or from July 16 to 19 are asked to monitor themselves closely for symptoms, and to get tested if they show up.

Read more: B.C. tightens bars and nightclubs as new coronavirus cases top 30 again

Contact tracing is underway, and Interior Health is reaching out directly to individuals who may have been exposed where possible.

As of July 22, there were 78 cases linked to the COVID-19 cluster in Kelowna.

Sixty-six of those cases are within the Interior Health Region, while others are from the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health Regions.

Read more: ‘Don’t come here to make new friends’: Kelowna, B.C., mayor on spike in COVID-19 cases

As part of the ongoing investigations, one additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed among employees at Kelowna General Hospital, bringing the total number of cases there to seven.

This is considered another community case, and not acquired in the hospital.

Interior Health said no patients have been impacted and the risk to patients and staff at the hospital remains low.

B.C.’s top doctor on challenge of finding people through contact tracing in a timely way
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanaganInterior HealthOutbreakBrowns Socialhouse
