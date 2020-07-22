Another Kelowna, B.C., business identified as possible site for COVID-19 exposure

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health has identified another business in Kelowna where people may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Anyone who attended Browns Socialhouse on Harvey Avenue on July 13 or from July 16 to 19 are asked to monitor themselves closely for symptoms, and to get tested if they show up.

Contact tracing is underway, and Interior Health is reaching out directly to individuals who may have been exposed where possible.

As of July 22, there were 78 cases linked to the COVID-19 cluster in Kelowna.

Sixty-six of those cases are within the Interior Health Region, while others are from the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health Regions.

As part of the ongoing investigations, one additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed among employees at Kelowna General Hospital, bringing the total number of cases there to seven.

This is considered another community case, and not acquired in the hospital.

Interior Health said no patients have been impacted and the risk to patients and staff at the hospital remains low.