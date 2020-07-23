B.C. health officials to provide Thursday coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 12:30 p.m. PT on Thursday.

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said close to 1,000 people were self-isolating in B.C. due to a wave of recent COVID-19 exposures, many of them linked to private parties in Kelowna in and around Canada Day.

The province also announced new restrictions on bars and nightclubs, including that everyone be in assigned seats and a ban on dance floors.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had recorded 3,362 cases of the virus and 189 deaths.