Health

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday coronavirus update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 1:58 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on while answering a question during her daily announcement of coronavirus statistics in B.C., on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on while answering a question during her daily announcement of coronavirus statistics in B.C., on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Global News

British Columbia health officials are slated to provide their latest update on the province’s novel coronavirus response at 12:30 p.m. PT on Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here on our website and on our Facebook page, and carry it on BC1.

Read more: B.C. tightens bars and nightclubs as new coronavirus cases top 30 again

On Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said close to 1,000 people were self-isolating in B.C. due to a wave of recent COVID-19 exposures, many of them linked to private parties in Kelowna in and around Canada Day.

The province also announced new restrictions on bars and nightclubs, including that everyone be in assigned seats and a ban on dance floors.

As of Wednesday, B.C. had recorded 3,362 cases of the virus and 189 deaths.

