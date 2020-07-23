Menu

Health

Quebec tops 58,000 coronavirus cases as province records 142 more infections but no new deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 11:21 am
A woman wears a face mask as she walks along a street in Montreal, Saturday, July 11, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world.
A woman wears a face mask as she walks along a street in Montreal, Saturday, July 11, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebec, the province hit hardest by the novel coronavirus pandemic, recorded 142 new cases on Thursday.

The COVID-19 health crisis has led to a total of 58,080 infections since it first bore down on the province in March.

Authorities reported no new deaths in Quebec on Thursday. There have been 5,662 fatalities to date.

Read more: Where are people catching COVID-19 in Quebec?

The number of hospitalizations dropped by 14 to 221. Of them, 14 people are intensive care — a decrease of two from the previous day.

Quebec’s latest data from Tuesday shows 14,725 tests were administered that day. The daily testing goal is 14,000.

The province continues to have the highest caseload and death toll in the country. There are more than 112,000 cases in Canada as of Thursday morning.

