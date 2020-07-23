Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on Thursday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 23, 2020 12:26 pm
With an increasing number of Nova Scotians complaining on social media about seeing cars entering the province with American plates, Premier Stephen McNeil has pledged to keep a closer watch on those showing up at the border from outside Atlantic Canada.
With an increasing number of Nova Scotians complaining on social media about seeing cars entering the province with American plates, Premier Stephen McNeil has pledged to keep a closer watch on those showing up at the border from outside Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

No new coronavirus cases were identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday and only one active case remains in the province.

It has been eight days since the last case of COVID-19 was reported in the province.

Health officials told Global News they have identified a small number of close contacts to the individual identified on July 15.

Read more: Nova Scotia releases plan for students to return to school in September

To date, 1067 cases have been confirmed in the province, and 61,239 negative tests were reported.

There have been 63 deaths in Nova Scotia resulting from COVID-19 complications.

In total, 1,003 cases are considered resolved with only one active case remaining.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There are no licensed long term care homes in the province with active cases of coronavirus.

Read more: N.S. nursing homes look for action on funding increases in wake of COVID-19

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPandemicHealthPublic healthVirusCOVID-19 Testing811StrangActive CasesNew Case
Flyers
More weekly flyers