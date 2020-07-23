Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on Thursday

No new coronavirus cases were identified in Nova Scotia on Wednesday and only one active case remains in the province.
It has been eight days since the last case of COVID-19 was reported in the province.
Health officials told Global News they have identified a small number of close contacts to the individual identified on July 15.
To date, 1067 cases have been confirmed in the province, and 61,239 negative tests were reported.
There have been 63 deaths in Nova Scotia resulting from COVID-19 complications.
In total, 1,003 cases are considered resolved with only one active case remaining.
There are no licensed long term care homes in the province with active cases of coronavirus.
Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:
- Fever (including chills, sweats)
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Muscle aches
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion/runny nose
- Hoarse voice
- Diarrhea
- Unusual fatigue
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
