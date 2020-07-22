Laser pointed at HAWCS helicopter leads Calgary police to downtown drug bust

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary man is facing over a dozen charges after allegedly pointing a laser at a police helicopter on Friday, leading officers to discover some $60,000 worth of meth in a downtown apartment.

According to police, the HAWCS helicopter was responding to a call just before 3 a.m. on Friday, July 17, when a laser was pointed into the eye of the tactical flight officer in the aircraft.

Minutes later, the Calgary Police Service (CPS) said a laser was pointed into the eyes of patrol officers in two different vehicles in the downtown core.

In a Wednesday news release, police said the officer in the HAWCS helicopter was able to determine the laser beam came from an apartment in the 200 block of 15 Avenue Southeast.

“Patrol units attended the apartment and conducted a door knock, however, the occupants refused to answer the door,” police stated.

Later that day, police executed a search warrant at the apartment, at which time police said the following items were seized:

993.2 grams of methamphetamine

$20,725 in Canadian currency

A Class 3B laser

Approximately 20 kg of an unknown substance, suspected to be a cutting agent

A sawed-off shotgun

A Browning .308 Winchester rifle

Numerous rounds of ammunition

Items police said were seized by officers during a July 17 search of a home in the 200 block of 15 Avenue Southeast. Calgary Police Service handout

“Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a serious offence that we will investigate thoroughly,” Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach in a news release. “Investigators came together very quickly to identify the offender, and as a result, a significant amount of methamphetamine and firearms were seized by police.”

Kamran Sattar, 44, is facing 14 offences including two under the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Aeronautics Act.

