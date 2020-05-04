Laser reportedly aimed at Saskatoon police air support unit

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police said it was a dangerous situation after a laser was reportedly pointed at its air support unit (ASU) late Sunday.

ASU members called it “scary” and “sad.”

“Last night we were targeted by a person armed with a green laser capable of damaging eye sight instantly,” SPSAir1 posted on Twitter.

“Not something you want to have happen to a pilot during any stage of flight.”

It’s scary and it’s sad… last night we were targeted by a person armed with a green laser capable of damaging eye sight instantly. Not something you want to have happen to a pilot during any stage of flight. Our crew were able to identify the suspect who is now in jail. pic.twitter.com/O1ZTCrcCa2 — SPS Air Support Unit (@SPSAir1) May 4, 2020

Police said neither the pilot nor the tactical flight officer were injured.

They were able to trace the laser to a home in the 500 block of Avenue H South, police said.

Patrol officers arrested a 30-year-old man and charged him with mischief and breach of an undertaking.