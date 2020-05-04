Laser reportedly aimed at Saskatoon police air support unit

Saskatoon police said it was a dangerous situation after a laser was reportedly pointed at its air support unit (ASU) late Sunday.
ASU members called it “scary” and “sad.”
“Last night we were targeted by a person armed with a green laser capable of damaging eye sight instantly,” SPSAir1 posted on Twitter.
“Not something you want to have happen to a pilot during any stage of flight.”
Police said neither the pilot nor the tactical flight officer were injured.
They were able to trace the laser to a home in the 500 block of Avenue H South, police said.
Patrol officers arrested a 30-year-old man and charged him with mischief and breach of an undertaking.
