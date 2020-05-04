Menu

Crime

Laser reportedly aimed at Saskatoon police air support unit

By David Giles Global News
Posted May 4, 2020 12:10 pm
The Saskatoon police Air Support Unit assisted in the arrests of four teenagers believed to be fleeing from a stolen vehicle crash on Thursday night.
Members of the Saskatoon police air support unit said they were targeted by a green laser while in flight. File / Global News

Saskatoon police said it was a dangerous situation after a laser was reportedly pointed at its air support unit (ASU) late Sunday.

ASU members called it “scary” and “sad.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon police arrest man for smashing up store

“Last night we were targeted by a person armed with a green laser capable of damaging eye sight instantly,” SPSAir1 posted on Twitter.

“Not something you want to have happen to a pilot during any stage of flight.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said neither the pilot nor the tactical flight officer were injured.

READ MORE: Learner driver crashes into Saskatoon home

They were able to trace the laser to a home in the 500 block of Avenue H South, police said.

Patrol officers arrested a 30-year-old man and charged him with mischief and breach of an undertaking.

