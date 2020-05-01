Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Saskatchewan RCMP lay 2 social distancing charges for gatherings

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted May 1, 2020 6:02 pm
RCMP in Saskatchewan say they continue to investigate allegations of people breaking the province's public health order.
Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate reports of people not abiding by the province’s public health order.

From April 24 to 30, RCMP responded to 82 allegations related to COVID-19.

Of those, 43 were complaints of social gatherings of 10 people, while seven were complaints of people failing to self-isolate when required to do so. The other 32 were general complaints.

Two charges were laid for social gatherings over 10 people, which police say took place in northern Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: 3 Manitobans charged for violating COVID-19 orders at house party in The Pas: RCMP

“We know the weather has been nicer in many areas of the province, however, we must all continue to do our part, from members of the public to police officers and beyond, to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said the RCMP in a press release.

“This includes continuing to stay home and refraining from gathering in groups of 10 and maintaining a distance of two-metres or more.”

Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan implements further travel restrictions to northern communities
