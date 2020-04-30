Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan implements further travel restrictions to northern communities

In an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe on Thursday announced further travel restrictions to the province’s northern communities, as requested by “a number of northern leaders.” The premier said that non-essential travel between the communities is now prohibited, and this is in addition to the previous restriction on non-essential travel both in and out of northern Saskatchewan. Stony Rapids and La Ronge have both been exempted from the ban at the request of those community leaders.