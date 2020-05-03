Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Weapons call on Broadway Avenue ends with arrest: Saskatoon police

By Brenden Purdy Global News
Posted May 3, 2020 2:35 pm
Updated May 3, 2020 2:36 pm
.
. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

A man who allegedly wounded someone with a machete has been arrested by Saskatoon police, say officials.

The 38-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday and was charged with aggravated assault and breach of release order.

He was arrested following a police response at Broadway Avenue and First Street.

READ MORE: Saskatoon sending ‘ambassadors’ to monitor city parks as province sets to reopen

Officers say upon their arrival they located an adult victim who was suffering from injuries caused from a machete. He was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ArrestAggravated AssaultMacheteSPSBroadway AvenueSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon police services
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.