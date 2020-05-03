Weapons call on Broadway Avenue ends with arrest: Saskatoon police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who allegedly wounded someone with a machete has been arrested by Saskatoon police, say officials.

The 38-year-old was taken into custody on Saturday and was charged with aggravated assault and breach of release order.

He was arrested following a police response at Broadway Avenue and First Street.

Officers say upon their arrival they located an adult victim who was suffering from injuries caused from a machete. He was transported to hospital and is in stable condition.

Police say the suspect surrendered to police and was taken into custody without incident.

Story continues below advertisement