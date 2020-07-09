651-pound great white shark pinged in waters of Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

A 10-foot-nine, 651-pound shark named “Teazer” has found his way to the waters of Nova Scotia.

Teazer was pinged Thursday morning in the waters between south of the Aspotogan Peninsula near East Ironbound Island.

The sub-adult male was first tagged by the OCEARCH team in October just off Moshers Island.

Teazer is the first shark to be tracked on the OCEARCH website close to Nova Scotia in the 2020 season.

He’s named after a ghost ship called the Young Teazer, that lore has it returns to the Mahone Bay area every year.

“Just like the ship returns, OCEARCH will be watching closely to see if white shark Teazer also returns on a regular basis,” OCEARCH said on its website.

Teazer's BACK – Back in the waters of Nova Scotia that is! He is a 10 ft 9 in 651 lb white shark who was tagged off of Lunenburg, NS on Oct 3, 2019. He pinged in at 4:44 am right off of East Ironbound Island! 😍🦈🎉 There's a shark party in Canada! #thursdaymorning pic.twitter.com/xm9drEzfTj — Great White Montauk (@SharkMontauk) July 9, 2020

OCEARCH began tagging sharks and posting updates on Twitter in 2017. They’ve since tagged over 300 sharks, over half of them being white sharks.

Brunswick the shark was pinged in the Northumberland Strait near Kouchibouguac National Park on Tuesday at 5:37 p.m.

The eight-foot-nine, 431-pound great white shark has spent much of his time in Atlantic waters, frequently visiting Nova Scotia last year.

Unama’ki, a massive 2,076-pound female shark, is also in Atlantic Canada. She was pinged off the coast of Newfoundland on Sunday just after 6:30 p.m.

Unama’ki is what the indigenous Mi’kmaq people of Nova Scotia call Cape Breton and it means “land of the fog.”

Unama’ki, a large female great white shark, is shown after it was captured near Nova Scotia on Sept. 20, 2019. R. Snow/Ocearch

She was first tagged by OCEARCH on Sept. 20, 2019.