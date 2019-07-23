Jane’s fond’a Halifax: 521-pound great white shark pinged near McNabs Island

Don’t plan on going swimming around McNabs Island any time soon.

A 10-foot-long, 521-pound female great white shark was pinged near the island’s western shoreline early Tuesday, according to Ocearch, a water research team that tracks hundreds of sharks.

Jane the Shark was tagged by Ocearch in Lunenburg in 2018. The team tagged six sharks last year in what was dubbed a “historic” expedition.

Jane was spotted in southwestern Nova Scotia in the Barrington area earlier this week near fellow great white shark Hal.

A shark named Brunswick was the first to be tracked near the Maritimes this year. He was pinged on two different occasions in the upper part of the Gulf of Maine, then made his way to the Bay of Fundy.

According to Ocearch, Brunswick has found his way up to the shoreline of the Magdalen Islands.

Other sharks that were tagged by Ocearch last year include Luna, Nova and Cabot.

Luna and Cabot are currently swimming close to Hal along the coast of southwestern Nova Scotia, but it’s been a while since Nova has surfaced.

The tags from Ocearch collect data on sharks’ movements and feeding behaviours as well as water temperature and salinity levels.

The researchers began tagging sharks and posting updates on Twitter in 2017.

Ocearch has tagged over 300 sharks; almost half of them are white sharks.