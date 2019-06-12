Research group tags first shark of the season near the Maritimes

A eight-foot-nine, 430-pound great white shark has found his way to the Bay of Fundy.

Brunswick, the shark, made his way up the Eastern seaboard and was pinged twice on Monday in the upper part of the Gulf of Maine.

Ocearch, the team tracking the shark, says Brunswick is currently not far from Nova Scotia’s Brier Island and New Brunswick’s Grand Manan Island.

“I’ve been talking about Canada a lot & here I am!” Brunswick tweeted to his 3,100 followers.

“Did you know there is a place named after me here????? I’m not kidding! It’s called “New Brunswick”! I’m so honored! I wonder if there’s a statue of me in the town square?”

Brunswick routinely posts updates on Twitter regarding his whereabouts.

The Ocearch team, which includes 26 researchers from 19 U.S. and Canadian universities and labs, started tracking the shark in February after they placed a new Smart Position and Temperature (SPOT) tag on him.

The tags collect data on the animal’s movements, feeding behaviours, as well as water temperature and salinity levels.

Ocearch began tagging sharks and posting updates on Twitter in 2017, when a shark named “Hilton” spent most of his summer and early fall along Nova Scotia’s south shore. He returned to the same spot in 2018, leading researchers to believe the sharks could be mating in Atlantic waters.

Ocearch has tagged over 300 sharks, almost half of them are white sharks. The group took samples from seven sharks and tagged six last September while in Nova Scotia.

Three of the sharks — Nova, Hal and Luna — were named after Nova Scotia, Halifax and Lunenburg. All of the sharks have their own Twitter accounts.

