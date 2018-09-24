Research group tags its first Atlantic white shark in Canadian waters

Researchers looking for a possible great white shark mating site off Nova Scotia great have tagged their first shark in Canadian waters.

The official Ocearch Twitter account posted a photo on Monday afternoon of the male shark, named Nova, that was tagged off the south shore of Nova Scotia.

The Ocearch team made up of U.S. and Canadian researchers started their work in Atlantic Canada last week, trying to shed more light on the migratory patterns of the mysterious creatures.

Scientists say the discovery of a Canadian mating site could be key to protecting the endangered ocean predators.

One of Ocearch’s tagged sharks, an adult male named Hilton known for his wry Twitter feed, has made return trips to the area over the past year, suggesting that he was here seeking a mating partner.

Earlier this month, federal scientists on a separate mission successfully tagged a great white shark in Atlantic Canadian waters for the first time.