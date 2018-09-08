‘Hilton the Shark,’ on track to Newfoundland, loops back toward Nova Scotia

It appears Hilton the Shark is wary of being screeched in.

The 12-foot, 600-kilogram great white shark, who has quickly become a social media mogul, tweeted Thursday that he was midway between Cape Breton and Newfoundland, suggesting the shark was en route to the easternmost province.

I’ve just got this itch to explore. @GWSharkGeorge went to the Grand Banks. @RockStarLydia traveled to Newfoundland. Maybe I should check them out too pic.twitter.com/Zs0ahZuat0 — HiltonTheShark (@HiltonTheShark) September 6, 2018

But in a dramatic turn of events, Hilton tweeted the next day that he’s travelling back to the Maritimes.

“Why leave a good thing behind, right?” Hilton tweeted. “Nova Scotia, I’m headed back again to think about my next move for a second.”

Hmmm…On second thought why leave a good thing behind right? Nova Scotia I’m headed back again to think about my next move for a second. pic.twitter.com/4Nh9zjO4gR — HiltonTheShark (@HiltonTheShark) September 7, 2018

Hilton was tagged by the research group Ocearch. The group documents the ocean beast’s movements on a cheeky Twitter account, which has now garnered nearly 45,000 followers.

Many of his fans partake in the conversation, tweeting in support of Hilton and his adventures in the Atlantic Ocean.

Back to Cape Breton .. your heart will never leave. — Rod Beresford (@rodberesford70) September 7, 2018

looks like you followed the seals out to the grand banks and are now chasing them back to their colony on the island- smart move sharky — Brock Harrington (@brockharringto1) September 7, 2018

Hilton first appeared along Nova Scotia’s south shore in August 2017. He was pinged several times heading towards the Halifax harbour last year and was also spotted heading towards St. Margaret’s Bay and Peggy’s Cove.

Ocearch has tagged over 300 sharks, almost half of them white sharks, including about 25 on the east coast of North America. The group has open-sourced the data on its website and free app.

–With files from The Canadian Press.