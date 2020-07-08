Manitoba teen charged with murder previously involved in deadly Liquor Mart robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy who is currently facing a first-degree murder charge after a Canada Day shooting was also involved in a Liquor Mart robbery that ended in a fatal police shooting, sources tell Global News.

The teenager, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged in the spring after police said he and group of teens robbed a Sage Creek Liquor Mart.

Officers said the group, who were in a stolen vehicle, were chased by police to Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.

That is where a confrontation with officers took place, leading to 16-year-old Eisha Hudson being fatally shot by police.

Teen girl, adult man killed in two officer-involved shootings: Winnipeg police

The suspect is one of four 15 and 16-year-old’s charged in that case.

Sources told Global news that was just one of dozens of interactions the youth has had with police over the years.

He has an extensive criminal record, which includes a number of shoplifting charges along with charges of robbery, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failing to comply with a sentence.

1st-degree murder charges

The 15-year-old, and his 14-year old co-accused, are facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 27-year old Danielle Cote who was killed on July 1.

The two are also charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and a number of other charges in relation to a Canada Day crime spree.

Cote, 27, was walking in the 400 block of Flora Avenue with an 18-year-old man, who police believe is her cousin, around 3:15 a.m. July 1 when police say the pair were both shot.

Winnipeg police say 15 year old charged as accomplice connected to 14 year old charged in shooting spree

The man, who police say was critically injured, was able to make his way to a nearby convenience store, and police were called. He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Cote’s killing is Winnipeg’s 20th homicide of the year and she’s the seventh victim killed with a gun in the city this year, according to police.

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray previously said none of the victims knew the shooter, and called the seemingly random crimes “everyone’s worst fear.”

“I think it’s going to be terrifying and concerning for a lot of Winnipeg the fact that we would have so much violence and committed by such a young individual,” Murray said.

Police also accuse the two teens of shooting a 44-year-old man found on Balmoral Street near Cumberland Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m. July 1. The man was hit by a car after being shot, police said.

The pair are also accused in a third shooting that happened at The Forks around 12:30 in the morning on July 2.

Police investigate after a man was shot and another man was stabbed near the Winnipeg sign at The Forks early Thursday. Randall Paull/Global News

Police say a 40-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Sources told Global News the teen, like his co-accused, has an extensive criminal record with many past interactions with police.

The 14-year-old is due to appear in court the afternoon of July 8 while his co-accused is due back before a judge on Aug. 14.

Crown attorneys have told the court of a possible intent to seek adult sentences for both accused, if they’re convicted.

14-year-old charged in string of shootings