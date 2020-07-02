Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police investigate post Canada Day shooting, stabbing at The Forks

By Shane Gibson Global News
Police are investigating after a man was shot and another man was stabbed near the Winnipeg sign at The Forks early Thursday.
Police are investigating after a man was shot and another man was stabbed near the Winnipeg sign at The Forks early Thursday. Randall Paull/Global News

A man was shot and another was stabbed near the Winnipeg sign at The Forks early Thursday, police say.

Police were called to the reports of a shooting at The Forks around 12:35 a.m.

Man shot, then hit by car in Winnipeg: Police

They say officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound and another who had been stabbed.

Police say the men had been near the Winnipeg sign when they were injured, but both were able to make their way to The Forks Market building to call police.

Two shot, one dead and the other in critical condition: Winnipeg police

The men were rushed to hospital in unstable condition where they’ve each been upgraded to stable.

The Winnipeg police major crimes unit is investigating.

Police at the scene Thursday.
Police at the scene Thursday. Randall Paull/Global News

Police tape was up around the Winnipeg sign and the CN Stage at The Forks later in the day Thursday, and the service’s identification unit van was also parked at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Winnipeg police say 1 man dead from gunshot wounds
Winnipeg police say 1 man dead from gunshot wounds
