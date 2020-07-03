14-year-old arrested for several recent shootings, homicide: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are expected to release more information Friday about the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in connection with a string of recent shootings, including a homicide.

Police will hold a press conference at noon, and Global News will stream the event live in this story.

A release sent to media inviting reporters to the briefing didn’t elaborate on which recent shootings or which homicide police allege the teen is responsible for.

Winnipeg has seen a spate of gun violence and calls for service involving firearms have spiked in recent weeks, Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said in a recent interview with Global News.

Most recently Danielle Dawn Cote, 27, was gunned down on a Winnipeg street in the early morning hours on Canada Day. A man she was with was also hit, and at last word he remained in critical condition.

Cote is the seventh victim killed with a gun in the city this year, according to police.

Police received 143 gun calls in June this year, meaning a person was either brandishing a firearm, a member of the public saw a firearm or a person was told someone else had a gun.

That’s compared to 118 similar calls in June 2019, 105 in June 2018 and 121 in June 2017.

Meanwhile, police received 135 reports of shots fired in the same period this year, compared to 55 last year, 56 in 2018 and 57 in 2017.

In just 24 hours over Canada Day, four people were shot, including Cote.

Police data shows there have been 64 criminal shootings in 2020. Thirty-two people were hit.

So far this year 20 people have been killed by homicide in Winnipeg.

–With files from Erik Pindera

