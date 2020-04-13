Dozens attend vigil at spot where Winnipeg girl shot by police during chase

Send this page to someone via email

Dozens of people held a vigil for a teen shot and killed by police in east Winnipeg last week.

Eishia Hudson, 16, was killed Wednesday evening after police chased a stolen SUV following the robbery of a liquor store.

WPS will be shutting down Lagimodiere and Fermor due to a protest. E/B Fermor blocked at Beaverhill. W/B Fermor from Royal Mint. N/B Lag from East Mint. S/B Lag. from Paterson — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 12, 2020

The vehicle rammed a police cruiser and also collided with a number of other cars near Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.

Four other occupants of the vehicle were arrested at the scene and are facing a number of charges.

Sunday’s vigil at the same spot saw people raising signs and placing flowers on the boulevard.

Lagimodière and Fermor is an 80 km/h speed zone and it is our duty to ensure the safety of all individuals who wished to attend. The intersection was closed in the same regard we would any other intersection. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 13, 2020

Eishia Hudson\’s photo on a makeshift memorial Sunday. Michael Draven/Global News

During the vigil, protesters called for “Justice for Eisha.” Michael Draven/Global News

