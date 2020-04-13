Dozens attend vigil at spot where Winnipeg girl shot by police during chase

Dozens of people held a vigil for a teen shot and killed by police in east Winnipeg last week.
Eishia Hudson, 16, was killed Wednesday evening after police chased a stolen SUV following the robbery of a liquor store.
The vehicle rammed a police cruiser and also collided with a number of other cars near Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.
Four other occupants of the vehicle were arrested at the scene and are facing a number of charges.
Sunday’s vigil at the same spot saw people raising signs and placing flowers on the boulevard.
Teen girl, adult man killed in two officer-involved shootings: Winnipeg police
