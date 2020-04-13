Menu

Crime

Dozens attend vigil at spot where Winnipeg girl shot by police during chase

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 13, 2020 8:26 am
Dozens of people went to a vigil to pay tribute to a teen who was shot by Winnipeg police last week.
Dozens of people went to a vigil to pay tribute to a teen who was shot by Winnipeg police last week.

Dozens of people held a vigil for a teen shot and killed by police in east Winnipeg last week.

Eishia Hudson, 16, was killed Wednesday evening after police chased a stolen SUV following the robbery of a liquor store.

The vehicle rammed a police cruiser and also collided with a number of other cars near Lagimodiere Boulevard and Fermor Avenue.

Four other occupants of the vehicle were arrested at the scene and are facing a number of charges.

Sunday’s vigil at the same spot saw people raising signs and placing flowers on the boulevard.

Eishia Hudson\’s photo on a makeshift memorial Sunday.
Eishia Hudson\'s photo on a makeshift memorial Sunday.
During the vigil, protesters called for “Justice for Eisha.”
During the vigil, protesters called for "Justice for Eisha."
Teen girl, adult man killed in two officer-involved shootings: Winnipeg police
Teen girl, adult man killed in two officer-involved shootings: Winnipeg police
