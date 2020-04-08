Serious police incident shuts down part of Lagimodiere Boulevard

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Lagimodiere Boulevard near Fermor Avenue was shut down Wednesday night after what Winnipeg police are calling a serious incident.

More than a dozen cruisers were gathered in the area and police say there is no risk to the public.

One police car and another vehicle were seen on the median with several cruisers surrounding them. A damaged truck was also stopped at the scene.

One witness says they saw a chase with at least 8-10 police cars involved.

1:07 Winnipeg 911 operator tests positive for COVID-19 Winnipeg 911 operator tests positive for COVID-19

One lane heading each way on Fermor remains open, while Lagimodiere is closed both ways.

Story continues below advertisement

TRAFFIC UPDATE: LAGIMODIERE & FERMOR COLLISION.

1 lane is open for westbound and eastbound Fermor.

Lagimodiere remains closed northbound and southbound.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) April 8, 2020

TRAFFIC ALERT: LAGIMODIERE & FERMOR.

Collision at the intersection.

Detours in effect for all directions.

Use alternate routes.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic pic.twitter.com/LnjPFN9fzb — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) April 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement