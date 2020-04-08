Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Serious police incident shuts down part of Lagimodiere Boulevard

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 8, 2020 8:00 pm
Multiple police officers gather at Lagimodiere Boulevard Wednesday night.
Multiple police officers gather at Lagimodiere Boulevard Wednesday night. Michael Draven/Global News

Lagimodiere Boulevard near Fermor Avenue was shut down Wednesday night after what Winnipeg police are calling a serious incident.

More than a dozen cruisers were gathered in the area and police say there is no risk to the public.

One police car and another vehicle were seen on the median with several cruisers surrounding them. A damaged truck was also stopped at the scene.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police change online crime-reporting processes during coronavirus pandemic

One witness says they saw a chase with at least 8-10 police cars involved.

Winnipeg 911 operator tests positive for COVID-19
Winnipeg 911 operator tests positive for COVID-19

One lane heading each way on Fermor remains open, while Lagimodiere is closed both ways.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policewinnipegPolice PresenceHeavy police presenceFermorPolice CarsLagimodiereheavy police presnce
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.