Serious police incident shuts down part of Lagimodiere Boulevard

Lagimodiere Boulevard near Fermor Avenue was shut down Wednesday night after what Winnipeg police are calling a serious incident.
More than a dozen cruisers were gathered in the area and police say there is no risk to the public.
One police car and another vehicle were seen on the median with several cruisers surrounding them. A damaged truck was also stopped at the scene.
One witness says they saw a chase with at least 8-10 police cars involved.
Winnipeg 911 operator tests positive for COVID-19
One lane heading each way on Fermor remains open, while Lagimodiere is closed both ways.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS