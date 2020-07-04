15-year-old accomplice charged with 1st-degree murder in Winnipeg shooting spree

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy is facing a list of serious charges including first-degree murder after a series of gun crimes in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police say the teen worked with a previously-arrested 14-year-old boy to commit a number of serious crimes.

Police say the two are behind the homicide on Canada Day where a 27-year-old woman identified as Danielle Dawn Cote was killed while walking in the 400 block of Flora Avenue.

Cote had been walking with an 18-year-old man who was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police say about an hour earlier the two boys also shot a 44-year-old man who was found on Balmoral Street near Cumberland Avenue struck by a vehicle.

He remains in hospital.

The third incident police say the boys are responsible for happened at The Forks around 12:30 in the morning on July 2.

Police say a 40-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

On Friday a 14-year-old boy was arrested for the string of violent crimes. He’s also the lone suspect in one more shooting crime where he allegedly shot at two people on Isabel Street who were able to escape.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody in the North Kildonan area and charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and three counts of discharging a weapon, among other charges.

On Friday afternoon, police arrested the second suspect from a house in the Dufferin area.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempting to commit murder, aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and two counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Cst. Jay Murray says the two suspects are friends but it’s believed they don’t know any of their victims.

“It’s still unclear what prompted these incidents,” Murray said adding the investigation is still ongoing.

“We don’t anticipate any more arrests directly to the shootings.”