Alberta RCMP investigating shots fired at River Cree Casino, looking for public’s help

RCMP are looking for the public’s help after reports of shots fired at the River Cree Resort and Casino in Enoch, Alta., on Friday led to a massive police search and closure of part of the parking lot.

According to RCMP, officers responded to the casino shortly after 10 p.m.

The CEO of River Cree said initially, a customer reported the incident to security at the facility.

“A customer reported that there was a potential scuffle… and possibly, he may have heard a gunshot. Immediately, our security was dispatched — RCMP was there,” Vik Mahajan said Saturday.

RCMP searched the area with police dogs and interviewed possible witnesses.

No one was injured related to the incident, police said.

The casino’s parking lot as blocked off by police for several hours as they investigated, meaning some customers could not access their vehicles.

“We did try to get people home in cabs, gave them cab vouchers,” Mahajan said.

“These are rare events. I can’t recall the last time something like this happened.” Tweet This

RCMP are still looking for witnesses. Anyone who has information about this incident should call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000 or your local police branch. Anonymous reports can also be made through Crime Stoppers.