Edmonton police looking for more dashcam footage after weekend shooting deemed homicide

Edmonton police have released footage of a vehicle leaving the scene of a weekend shooting in the Brintnell neighbourhood that was deemed a homicide following a Tuesday autopsy.

Officers said they were called to the parking lot of an apartment building for the shooting on Brintnell Boulevard near 167 Avenue at around 12:25 a.m. on Saturday.

Police had previously identified the victim as Samer Farzat Chehimi, 34, and the medical examiner determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials are again asking the public for help and information surrounding a suspect vehicle, a stolen red Ford Expedition.

“We have information that the vehicle and suspect(s) may have been circulating between 167 Avenue, Manning Drive and Brintnell Blvd.,” Det. Jared Buhler said.

Detectives are looking for dashcam footage that may show the red Ford from the northeast Edmonton area between 8 p.m. on June 12 and 1:30 a.m. on June 13.

“We are specifically interested in any dashcam video from Brintnell Blvd., 167 Avenue and 55 Street,” Buhler said.

Edmonton police also released a video of what is believed to be the suspect vehicle driving away from the scene. The Ford Expedition is seen in the video (below) travelling north on Britnell Blvd, turning west onto 167 Avenue, and then north onto 55 Street.

Gas station employees should contact police if they saw the vehicle at their business any time before the homicide occurred.

File pictures of a similar vehicle were also released by police, along with a shot of the decorated licence plate that was on the suspect vehicle.

A file shot of a red Ford Expedition, similar to the suspect vehicle police are seeking. . Edmonton Police Service / Supplied Anyone who saw a red Ford Expedition in northeast Edmonton over the past several weeks should contact police. . Edmonton Police Service / Supplied Edmonton police provided a photo of the suspect vehicle's decorative front plate. . Edmonton Police Service / Supplied

Anyone with information should contact police at 780-423-4567 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.