Man dead after overnight shooting in northeast Edmonton

One man has died following a shooting shortly after midnight in Edmonton on Saturday, according to police.

Officers said they were called to a parking lot of an apartment building on Brintnell Boulevard near 167 Avenue around 12:25 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, officials initially told Global News, but police later confirmed he had died.

His death is being considered suspicious.

Police were on scene for several hours investigating through the morning.

One man has died following an overnight shooting in northeast Edmonton. Eric Beck / Global News

Police said the shooting death of a man in northeast Edmonton on July 13 is being considered suspicious. Les Knight / Global News

There is no one in custody at this time.

There was a homicide at the same apartment block in 2016 that led to two men being charged with first degree murder.