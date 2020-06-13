Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Man dead after overnight shooting in northeast Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted June 13, 2020 12:34 pm
Updated June 13, 2020 1:21 pm
Police are investigating a shooting just after midnight on June 13, 2020, in the Brintnell neighbourhood of Edmonton. .
Police are investigating a shooting just after midnight on June 13, 2020, in the Brintnell neighbourhood of Edmonton. . Eric Beck / Global News

One man has died following a shooting shortly after midnight in Edmonton on Saturday, according to police.

Officers said they were called to a parking lot of an apartment building on Brintnell Boulevard near 167 Avenue around 12:25 a.m.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, officials initially told Global News, but police later confirmed he had died.

His death is being considered suspicious.

Police were on scene for several hours investigating through the morning.

One man has died following an overnight shooting in northeast Edmonton.
One man has died following an overnight shooting in northeast Edmonton. Eric Beck / Global News
Police said the shooting death of a man in northeast Edmonton on July 13 is being considered suspicious.
Police said the shooting death of a man in northeast Edmonton on July 13 is being considered suspicious. Les Knight / Global News

There is no one in custody at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Men face murder charges after firing at Alberta couple, then police

There was a homicide at the same apartment block in 2016 that led to two men being charged with first degree murder.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEdmonton shootingNortheast Edmonton shootingBrintnell Blvd.Brintnell Boulevardbrintnell boulevard shootingbrintnell place
Flyers
More weekly flyers