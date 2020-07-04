Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases for 2 days in a row

Send this page to someone via email

For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of the novel coronavirus.

There are currently three active cases in Nova Scotia. The last new case was identified on Thursday.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 358 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 54,685 negative test results, 1,064 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

