Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Care for mental health, addictions now searchable on Saskatchewan’s website

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 8, 2026 3:36 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Raising awareness as part of Children’s Mental Health Week'
Raising awareness as part of Children’s Mental Health Week
RELATED: Raising awareness as part of Children’s Mental Health Week
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

People seeking mental health or addictions support in Saskatchewan can now search for specific assistance via the province’s website, the government announced Friday.

Under the “mental health, addictions and other facilities” tab on the site, users can filter their query based on their individual needs. Access to various types of addictions services, including inpatient, outpatient and transitional varieties, is available. Detoxification and rehabilitation providers are also listed.

Mental health services are sub-categorized with group programs and long-term residential aid available, among others.

Supports for youth who are struggling with their mental health or addictions can also be sought.

“Search by service meets people where they are often on their phones looking for help, and makes that moment easier, clearer, and more supportive,” said Derek Miller, the chief operating officer at the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Story continues below advertisement

It was developed based on consistent feedback heard from patients, families, and providers, Miller added.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This addition to Saskatchewan’s website is part of its five-year action plan on addictions and mental health, which is in its third year.

The site does not show the current availability of beds or other services in a clinic. This means users must call clinics they are interested in, but by year five of the plan, the website should have that ability.

Adding the search function, and ensuring it works well, has been a months-long process, according to the provincial mental health minister. She said feedback will be critical to ensuring it meets users’ needs.

“It seems like a relatively simple concept. And it should be, but when we talk about the information as people are applying to go into treatment centres and different things, we have to take into consideration privacy,” said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr.

“There’s a lot of stuff that will be happening in the background to ensure that we’re protecting the privacy of individuals while ensuring that they’re getting the services that they need.”

The site’s new function is completely independent from the Compassionate Intervention Act to allow forced treatment, Carr clarified.

Bill 48 was passed, prompting mixed reactions, earlier this week.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices