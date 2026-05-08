Care for mental health, addictions now searchable on Saskatchewan’s website

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People seeking mental health or addictions support in Saskatchewan can now search for specific assistance via the province’s website, the government announced Friday.

Under the “mental health, addictions and other facilities” tab on the site, users can filter their query based on their individual needs. Access to various types of addictions services, including inpatient, outpatient and transitional varieties, is available. Detoxification and rehabilitation providers are also listed.

Mental health services are sub-categorized with group programs and long-term residential aid available, among others.

Supports for youth who are struggling with their mental health or addictions can also be sought.

“Search by service meets people where they are often on their phones looking for help, and makes that moment easier, clearer, and more supportive,” said Derek Miller, the chief operating officer at the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

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It was developed based on consistent feedback heard from patients, families, and providers, Miller added.

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This addition to Saskatchewan’s website is part of its five-year action plan on addictions and mental health, which is in its third year.

The site does not show the current availability of beds or other services in a clinic. This means users must call clinics they are interested in, but by year five of the plan, the website should have that ability.

Adding the search function, and ensuring it works well, has been a months-long process, according to the provincial mental health minister. She said feedback will be critical to ensuring it meets users’ needs.

“It seems like a relatively simple concept. And it should be, but when we talk about the information as people are applying to go into treatment centres and different things, we have to take into consideration privacy,” said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr.

“There’s a lot of stuff that will be happening in the background to ensure that we’re protecting the privacy of individuals while ensuring that they’re getting the services that they need.”

The site’s new function is completely independent from the Compassionate Intervention Act to allow forced treatment, Carr clarified.

Bill 48 was passed, prompting mixed reactions, earlier this week.