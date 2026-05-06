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Politics

Saskatchewan NDP legislature member to sit as Independent, says can’t support leader

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2026 12:20 pm
1 min read
The MLA for Saskatoon Centre, Betty Nippi-Albright, says she will sit as an independent. She was formerly a member of the NDP. View image in full screen
The MLA for Saskatoon Centre, Betty Nippi-Albright, says she will sit as an Independent. She was formerly a member of the NDP. Heywood Yu / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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A Saskatchewan Opposition NDP member is now sitting as an Independent.

Betty Nippi-Albright says in a social media post she can no longer support the direction of NDP Leader Carla Beck.

She says she has not felt respect to carry out her work.

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Nippi-Albright says sitting as an Independent will allow her to continue advocating for her constituents in Saskatoon Centre.

Beck says she’s upset by Nippi-Albright’s decision but hasn’t had an opportunity to speak with her.

The NDP now has 26 seats in the legislature, with the Saskatchewan Party government holding a 34-seat majority.

“In good conscience, I can no longer support the direction of Carla Beck’s leadership,” Nippi-Albright said in an Instagram post Tuesday.

“I have raised important issues for a long time, many of which did not receive attention until recently.”

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