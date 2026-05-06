Saskatchewan NDP legislature member to sit as Independent, says can’t support leader

A Saskatchewan Opposition NDP member is now sitting as an Independent.
Betty Nippi-Albright says in a social media post she can no longer support the direction of NDP Leader Carla Beck.
She says she has not felt respect to carry out her work.
Get daily National news
Nippi-Albright says sitting as an Independent will allow her to continue advocating for her constituents in Saskatoon Centre.
Beck says she’s upset by Nippi-Albright’s decision but hasn’t had an opportunity to speak with her.
The NDP now has 26 seats in the legislature, with the Saskatchewan Party government holding a 34-seat majority.
- Canada’s booze bans led to 63 per cent fall in exports: U.S. industry body
- Global energy crisis will be ‘daily issue’ in Canada soon, IEA chief warns
- Ontario refuses to say if it has hired any enforcement staff for new ticket price cap
- ‘Dangerous violation’: Jason Kenney lawyering up after alleged Centurion Project leak
“In good conscience, I can no longer support the direction of Carla Beck’s leadership,” Nippi-Albright said in an Instagram post Tuesday.
“I have raised important issues for a long time, many of which did not receive attention until recently.”
Write a comment