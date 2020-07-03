N.S. premier promises to keep a close watch on people in vehicles with U.S. plates

Send this page to someone via email

With an increasing number of Nova Scotians complaining on social media about seeing cars with American plates entering the province, Premier Stephen McNeil has pledged to keep a closer watch on those showing up at the border from outside Atlantic Canada.

However, McNeil also warned Nova Scotians not to jump to conclusions about the people in those cars, saying most of them are probably Canadian citizens coming home after living or working abroad.

The premier made the comments today as the four Atlantic provinces lifted travel restrictions for residents to reflect the region’s relatively low and stable COVID-19 infection rates.

Residents of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador can now travel to any of the other three provinces without self-isolating for 14 days after arriving – but isolation remains the rule for anyone arriving from outside the region.

Even though the Canada-U.S. border is closed to non-essential travel, Canadians citizens living in the United States are allowed to enter Canada, as long as they have a passport.

McNeil says Nova Scotians’ growing concerns about people coming from the United States has prompted his government to ramp up its efforts to keep track of those entering the province who are not coming from another part of Atlantic Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2020.