Traffic heavy as Atlantic provinces lift travel restrictions within region

Send this page to someone via email

Soon after the four Atlantic provinces lifted travel restrictions within the region early today, heavy cross-border traffic was reported across the Maritimes.

Here at Nova Scotia’s only land border btwn Amherst NS & Sackville NB this morning. There’s a long line of vehicles already looking to make their way into the province. pic.twitter.com/mRFICRHkj1 — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) July 3, 2020

Residents of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island can now travel to any of the other three provinces without self-isolating for 14 days after arriving.

Story continues below advertisement

Video footage from the Confederation Bridge showed a steady stream of vehicles heading to the Island after midnight when the restrictions were lifted.

READ MORE: Here’s what you’ll need to do to enter each province in the Atlantic bubble

In the morning, photos shared on social media show P.E.I. Premier Dennis King greeting travellers at the toll booths on the P.E.I. side of the bridge, where tourists were also being offered potato bags holding a selection of Island products.

Long lineups going into Nova Scotia this morning and long lineups going the other way into New Brunswick. #AtlanticBubble pic.twitter.com/nbtjC7a3iS — Jesse Thomas (@jessethomas21) July 3, 2020

And images taken at the border between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick show long lines of cars, trucks and recreational vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

The lineup to get into Nova Scotia at 8 a.m. was holding up traffic for about 15 minutes, but once at the front of the line the screening process took less than a minute to complete.

2:11 Coronavirus: Atlantic bubble ‘great first step’ for movement of residents, economic opportunities, McNeil says Coronavirus: Atlantic bubble ‘great first step’ for movement of residents, economic opportunities, McNeil says

Meanwhile, the lineup for those heading from Nova Scotia to New Brunswick was much longer, stretching for several kilometres.

The premiers of Newfoundland and Labrador and New Brunswick have hinted restrictions could soon be lifted for visitors from the rest of Canada if all goes well.

Some residents have criticized the so-called “Atlantic bubble” over fears the novel coronavirus could re-emerge in the region, but health officials are encouraging people to trust the science behind the decision and keep following health measures.

Marine Atlantic, which operates the ferry between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, says it’s received 3,000 bookings since the plan was announced.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Travel bubble coming to Atlantic Canada July 3

The company says it will gradually increase passenger capacity over several weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2020.