Nova Scotia to hold coronavirus press briefing Friday

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and chief public health officer Dr. Robert Strang will be holding a coronavirus press briefing on Friday.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. AT and will be streamed on our website.

The briefing comes as travel restrictions are lifted between the Atlantic provinces.

Residents of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador and Prince Edward Island can now travel to any of the other three provinces without self-isolating for 14 days after arriving.

There have also been three new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, all related to travel.

