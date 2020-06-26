Canada records 4 coronavirus deaths Friday as cases rise by 173

Send this page to someone via email

Canada saw its lowest daily COVID-19 death toll — four fatalities in the last 24 hours — since late March, as new coronavirus cases around the country continue to drop.

Numbers tallied in the last 24 hours show Canada’s COVID-19 caseload grew by 173 cases to more than 102,700, whiles deaths rose to 8,508.

More than 65,000 people have recovered while a little over 2.7 million tests have been conducted.

But Friday’s figures are missing data from a key region, Quebec. The province has been the hardest hit in Canada throughout the pandemic, and recently announced it would stop reporting daily coronavirus figures in lieu of a weekly report.

Story continues below advertisement

After that move garnered some backlash and even concerned comments from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Quebec reversed its decision, saying it will resume reporting daily case and fatality numbers on Monday.

2:08 Class of 2020 finding new ways to mark graduation amid coronavirus pandemic Class of 2020 finding new ways to mark graduation amid coronavirus pandemic

For months, Quebec’s daily case and death numbers have made up a majority of Canada’s daily COVID-19 statistics. Currently the province has a little over 55,000 cases out of Canada’s 102,735 cases, and almost 5,500 deaths — 64 per cent of the national death toll.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ontario reported its lowest daily caseload since March 25, with 111 new cases recorded Friday along with three new deaths. The province has more than 34,000 cases, including nearly 30,000 recoveries and more than 2,600 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan saw its active caseload reach its highest level in over a month, with 13 new cases recorded Friday. The province has 772 cases, with 105 of them considered active. Thirteen people have died since the pandemic began.

Manitoba recorded two new cases Friday, as the province lifted travel restrictions for the northern region and remote communities.

Alberta reported 37 new cases, bringing its active cases to just over 500 in the province. The Edmonton zone has the largest number of active cases. The province has so far seen nearly 7,900 cases, including 154 deaths.

British Columbia saw 10 new cases and one new death on Friday, bringing its total to more than 2,800 cases and 174 deaths.

Atlantic provinces

All four provinces reported no new cases or deaths on Friday. Nova Scotia marked its 17th day with no new infections, as the province announced more reopening measures.

1:24 Coronavirus: Canadian military to be replaced with Red Cross volunteers Quebec long-term care homes Coronavirus: Canadian military to be replaced with Red Cross volunteers Quebec long-term care homes

New Brunswick has 13 active cases remaining out of 165 cases. Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island all have no active cases, with P.E.I. seeing no new cases for months.

Story continues below advertisement

The Northwest Territories and the Yukon have also seen all their cases resolved for the last several weeks. Nunavut remains the only region in Canada that has yet to report a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The total number of coronavirus cases worldwide is approaching the 10-million-cases mark, with more than 9.7 million cases as of Friday evening, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University.

More than 492,000 people have died. The U.S. leads in terms of both caseload and death toll, followed by Brazil.